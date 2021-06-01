Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. May 8, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. May 8, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To play the podcast of this episode click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the release of a new book highlighting the contributions of Zimbabwe liberation movement co-founder Herbert Chitepo; Algerians have commemorated the 76th anniversary of the French massacre of demonstrators marking the beginning of the struggle for national independence; the Pentagon Africa Command (AFRICOM) general has expressed concern over the growing influence of the People's Republic of China on the continent; and militia groups temporarily took over the headquarters of the newly-installed United Nations interim government in Libya.
In the second hour and third hours we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination programs aimed at curtailing the pandemic.
