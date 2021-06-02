Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. May 16, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. May 16, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the escalating violence in Palestine where more than 40 people were killed within 24 hours in Gaza; Zimbabwe says it is continuing to rollout its vaccination program and other mitigation efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic; Ethiopia has postponed the national elections once again this time due to security issues inside the Horn of Africa state; and the United Nations Secretary General has called for all so-called foreign rebels to leave the North African state of Libya.
In the second and third hours we look more in-depth at the situation in Palestine and other issues in Africa as well as internationally.
