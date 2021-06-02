Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. May 15, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. May 15, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/15 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the ongoing resistance by the Palestinian people to the occupation and repression of the United States funded government in the Occupied Lands; Seychelles is attempting to vaccinate its population against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) state; Madagascar is battling drought and a threatened famine in the south of the SADC member country; Kenya is facing the impact of climate change as the threat of crop destruction remains a major threat inside the East African territory.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the international vaccination efforts aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.
Finally, we examine in detail the current struggle in Palestine and other currents events in Africa and the international community.
