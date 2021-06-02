Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Mon. May 31, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Mon. May 31, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/31 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the recently concluded joint war games between Egypt and Sudan and their impact on relations with neighboring Ethiopia; the breakaway Somaliland region has held elections inside the Horn of Africa territory; the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Mali from membership after yet another military coup last week; and Cuba is accusing the United States of terrorism against the socialist state for many decades.
In the second hour we look back on the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 amid the historical recognition of this event after a full century.
Finally, we review some of the leading issues influencing Africa and the international community.
