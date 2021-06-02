Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. May 30, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. May 30, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on a recently-held summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Mozambique to discuss the security situation inside the country; thousands of Ethiopians have held a demonstration against United States intervention in the internal affairs of the Horn of Africa state; the diplomatic dispute between the Kingdom of Morocco and Spain has resulted in the mass outmigration of displaced persons into Southern Europe; and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held an emergency meeting in Ghana aimed at resolving the political crisis in Mali where another military took place several days before.
In the second hour we review a number of current affairs on the continent and internationally.
Finally, we listen to a speech delivered by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the new wave of COVID-19 infections and measures being implemented by the government.
