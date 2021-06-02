Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. May 29, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. May 29, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the admission by Germany that they had committed genocide in Namibia during the early years of the 20th century; an announcement of a second volcanic eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is said to have been a false alarm; an Ethiopian analyst says that the United States is supporting terrorism inside the Horn of Africa state; and the interim civilian leaders appointed in Mali after a military coup have been removed from office and arrested.
In the second hour we hear a World Health Organization (WHO) briefing from Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussing developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of vaccines globally.
Finally, we examine in detail news reports from the African continent and internationally.
