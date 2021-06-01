Radio Sputnik Program "By Any Means Necessary" Features Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Discussing Uganda-United States Relations and the Security Crisis in Chad on May 7, 2021
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pan-African News Wire editor Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the suppression of mass protests in Chad by the ruling military junta, the efforts by Ugandan authorities to secure a $900 million loan from the International Monetary Fund as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, and why it appears the country’s political actors have outsourced their public relations to western lobbying companies.
To listen to the podcast of this entire program just click on the following URL: DC Mutual Aid Organizer On Capitalism: How Can The Caner Be The Cure? - Sputnik International (sputniknews.com)
