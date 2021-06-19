Reply Message to Kim Jong Un from Raul Castro Ruz
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, received a reply message from Raul Castro Ruz.
Raul Castro Ruz in the message expressed thanks on behalf of the Cuban party and people and in his name to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for sending sincere congratulations to him on the occasion of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.
He affirmed that the Cuban leadership of a new generation elected at the congress of unity and succession would invariably keep the respect and reverence for the fraternal DPRK.
He reaffirmed the invariable will to steadily strengthen the traditional bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
KCNA
2021-06-17
