Reply Message to Kim Jong Un from Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, received a reply message from Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.
Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in the message expressed thanks to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for sending sincere congratulations to him upon his election as the first secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the 8th Congress of the CPC.
He said in the message that the congress served as an occasion for unity and succession and an expression of the oath of the Cuban people to defend the idea and cause of the Cuban revolution and the CPC, and their historical leaders Supreme Commander Fidel Castro Ruz and General Raul Castro Ruz.
He, on behalf of the Cuban Party, government and people and in his name, expressed the invariable will to steadily strengthen the bonds between the two parties and the fraternal friendship provided by Fidel Castro Ruz and President Kim Il Sung, the historical leaders of the two countries.
KCNA
2021-06-17
