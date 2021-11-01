Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Ethiopia Expels United Nations Officials
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, over worldwide satellite television on the expulsion of seven United Nations officials from the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia.
To view the video file of this interview segment just click on the following link: UN calls for urgent action to stave off famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray | Urmedium
The government cited the unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of the country while a rebel organization has challenged the authority of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Azikiwe notes the recent threats by the United States Ambassador to the United Nations against the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The segment aired live on Fri. Oct. 1, 2021.
