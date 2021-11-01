Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Oct. 2, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the episode go to this URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program will feature several speeches delivered at the United Nations General Assembly 76th Session held during the late Sept.
A debate among the representatives of over 100 nations provides perspectives on the thinking and actions of peoples throughout the globe.
We will hear speeches from the heads-of-state and high-ranking officials from Barbados, Cuba and Venezuela.
The addresses review questions surrounding United States-Latin American relations; reparations to African peoples formally enslaved by imperialism, climate change, access to advanced medicine and economic development. In addition other issues impacting Africa and the international community are explored in detail.
No comments:
Post a Comment