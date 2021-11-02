Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Sudanese Masses Reject Military Coup in Large Protests
Watch this worldwide satellite television news interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the rapidly developing situation in the Republic of Sudan where the military leadership overthrew an interim administration just this last past Monday.
To view the video file of the interview go to the following link: Sudan braces for mass protests, ousted PM 'offered chance to return' | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the role of the mass organizations, opposition parties and the international community in determining the outcome of the present crisis.
The interview was broadcast live on Friday evening Oct. 29, 2021.
