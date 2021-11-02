Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Oct. 30, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Oct. 30, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the demonstrations in Mali demanding the withdrawal of French troops from the West African state; the Republic of Sudan has been seriously impacted by a military coup and mass protests calling for the restoration of civilian rule; the Ethiopian government says that the United Nations personnel assigned to the Horn of Africa nation are continuing to interfere in its internal affairs; and Tanzania has accepted a grant to address the need to preserve its biodiversity.
In the second hour we look deeper into the Sudanese crisis where the popular organizations are demanding the resignation of the military junta.
We also explore the return of stolen African art to the continent from European museums.
Finally, we examine some of the most burning and pressing issues of the day in Africa and globally.
