Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Africa Today: Attempted Coup in the Republic of Sudan
Watch this episode of Africa Today featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, in the first segment of the program analyzing the current internal power struggle within the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan.
To watch this Press TV program just click on the following website: Sudan’s Coup attempt (presstv.ir)
An attempted several weeks ago was an indication of increasing tension among the interim governing body established in 2019 several months after the military coup against former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
The program aired on Oct. 11, 2021.
