Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Oct. 16, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Oct. 16, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the demonstrations in Sudan demanding the resignation of the interim Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC); the Central African Republic (CAR) government has offered a ceasefire to the rebel groups fighting over the last several years inside the country; in Burkina Faso the Pan-African Film Festival opened this weekend; and former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has announced the creation of a new political party in this West African state.
In the second hour we commemorate the 55th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.
Finally, we examine some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day in Africa and throughout the world.
