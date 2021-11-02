Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed by Black Agenda Report "Left Lens" Program
Founder of Pan-African Newswire, Abayomi Azikiwe joins the Left Lens to discuss the role of US imperialism in shaping the political direction on the African continent.
To view the video file of the program just go to the following link: US imperialism and AFRICOM w/Abayomi Azikiwe - YouTube
Abayomi Azikiwe is the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, an electronic press agency that was founded in 1998.
He has worked for decades in solidarity with the liberation movements and progressive governments on the African continent and the Caribbean.
