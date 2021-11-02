Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Algeria Withdraws Diplomats from France
Watch this video clip with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, being interviewed over a worldwide satellite television news network on the recent diplomatic row between the North African state of Algeria and its former colonial occupiers in France.
To view the video file of the segment go to this link: Algerian president demands France's 'total respect' | Urmedium
The Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has withdrawn his ambassador to Paris while the government in Algiers accused France of falsifying the actual colonial history of its country. Abayomi Azikiwe notes in the segment that France occupied Algeria for over 130 years when untold numbers of atrocities were committed in the efforts by Paris to maintain its colony during the 1950s up until 1962 when the country gained its national independence. This interview was aired live on Sun. Oct. 10, 2021.
