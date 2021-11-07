About 10,000 Residents Show Up to Register Arms in Addis
November 7, 2021
ADDIS ABABA- Addis Ababa city Communication Bureau announced that so far about 10,000 city residents have registered arms and urged people to be vigilant in keeping their villages’ peace and security.
Bureau Communication Head Yonas Zewudie yesterday said that the arms registration in the metropolis has been conducting in a smooth manner.
Addis Ababaaians should safeguard the peace and security of their city and they have to expose the individuals that are working in connivance with the TPLF terrorist groups , he noted.
“Any person either individual or private organizations who is residing in the city should register their arms soon than later going to nearby police station before the deadline ”.
According to him, Ethiopians have been passing through many troubles in various years until present time, thus Ethiopians would overcome the current challenges like previous ones through standing together and defeating internal and external enemies of the nation.
Terrorist TPLF and its ally Shane are committing various atrocities on civilian people with the help of some western country, he said adding that but, they could not defeat Ethiopians who are now joining Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) in droves.
It was learnt, AddisAbabaaians are staging rally today to denounce the undue external pressure on Ethiopia and terrorist TPLF’s atrocities .
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 7/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment