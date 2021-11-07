Ethiopia: In Defiance of West’s False Alarm
November 7, 2021
Since the onset of the law enforcement operation against the terrorist TPLF group, international media has shown a one-sided stance compromising basic journalistic principles. On one hand, they criticized the government for lack of access but on the other side, whenever they get the chance to report, they have chosen the path of white lies, propaganda, and provocation. The media has been coordinated and relentless to character assassination of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the army, influential people in his government, and many more. As these attempts are failed to bring results in regime change, they have now collaborated with the terrorist group to create confusion and panic in the capital, Addis Ababa.
Just this week, many media outlets have brought out fabricated reports with the motives of creating instability in the capital. In the disguise of alerting the global community on Ethiopia’s situation, CNN and similar media have engaged in fueling the conflict at hand and creating distrust among people and government. With reports “Addis Ababa is under threat, and government to fall down,” these media have attempted to create a scene of conflict and bloodshed where in reality there is none. CNN wrote, “Ethiopian rebels edge closer to Addis Ababa, as fears grow over all-out war.” CNN also went far with its lie saying “Rebels claim to be 15 miles from the Ethiopian capital. Eyewitnesses have yet to see fighters” The BBC also follows with a headline with different words but the same message. It says: “Tigray’s rebel forces currently have the upper hand in the war.”
The Economist wished doomsday for Ethiopia writing, “It would be foolish to discount the possibility of fighting on the streets of Addis Ababa.” Aljazeera and Reuters are also part of these deceptive reportages and falsehood competition. The reports have failed to their primary motive that creating confusion, hysteria, and eroding of confidence over government and thereby achieve their mission; regime change. Though this evil intention has failed, the media ruined the image of Ethiopia by feeding false information about the country to foreigners. For instance, Well Known Ugandan journalist said he has been concerned to travel to Ethiopia after watching CNN and other media outlets report about the country. However, on his arrival he found everything to be completely different from the media’s report. This is what he tweeted: “Watching CNN, and other Int’l media before my flight. I thought I was going to a War Zone. Was in Addis yesterday. In Adama now but there is nothing. No bullets, No tension bars are open. No roadblocks. There is actually more military presence in Kampala then in Addis Ababa.” A Kenyan journalist Sigoa Dennis also exposed lies of international media writing on his timeline: “on the streets of Adama, Ethiopia. What is on the ground and what is reported and analyzed by International media is quite different.”
Meanwhile, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamwit Kassa said that it is all a coordinated attempt to create suspicion, and doubt within the public and defense forces. She said, “Their goal is to spread misinformation and fear to erode the trust between the people and the leadership.” As previous reports of famine as an instrument of war were found to be false, she emphasized with these actions international media would further lose its credibility.
Head of Press Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Billene Seyoum said the international media needs to examine its reports. These fabricated reports have disappointed Ethiopians living in the country because they are completely false but it is denting Ethiopia’s name. “There is an alarmist narrative that is creating much tension among different communities, including the international community, that needs to be addressed,” she said.
It is not clear whether such reports affected the decision of governments but some Western countries have also wielded unfounded pressure on Ethiopia reaching sanctions. The United States has suspended Ethiopia from African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) on the pretext of a humanitarian crisis which has now been falsified by the Joint investigation team. But, the pressure has now taken a different course as the US rang a false alarm that Ethiopian Capital, Addis Ababa is at risk of conflict and citizens need to leave. Where there is no clear incident or imminent threat, the US is alarming its citizens to evacuate.
People in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa are leading there day to day life and the capital is busy of different businesses going on. Anyone living or visiting can prove the capital to be peaceful but the US urged the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia. This isn’t a random act. This is an act of creating unnecessary confusion among Ethiopian people, friends of Ethiopia, and the international community at large. Ethiopians though they are hearted and disappointed by the US decision they know this is a new scheme to alarm or panic by the current situation and make uninformed decisions.
There is also another scheme of disrupting Ethiopia by sponsoring parties with no constituency or support. Not to mention Ethiopia has elected government, the new coalition had no support and was the “weakest political force,” said government spokesman Kebede Desissa.
In fact, on social media, Ethiopians said the Biden Administration would regret these decisions interfering in Ethiopia’s affair. Deputy Director General at Ethiopian Media Authority Yonathan Tesfaye urged the Biden Administration not to repeat the mistakes of previous presidents. This is what he wrote on his Facebook wall: “Barack Obama said Libya was the ‘worst mistake’ of his presidency that he regrets the most. Before him, Gorge W. Bush said on an interview that the biggest regret of his presidency was Iraq, stating, “I wish the intelligence had been different, I guess.” I could go on and on… damage is done, no accountability, life goes on – some in the US benefited from the Presidents’ “biggest regrets” – yeay! Whoops ‘we regret it’ – case closed. Libya – failed! Iraq – same story! Well, this time, we [Ethiopians] will do everything in our power to make sure that Joe Biden won’t have the ‘biggest regrets as his predecessors! No worries, we’ll do you the ‘biggest favour’”.
One thing the whole world will witness is that Ethiopians have currently understood that they are at the midst of economic pressure and information war. And yet, they are determined to struggle; to expose western hypocrisy and foil both the economic pressure and information war, and preserve their country’s dignity.
BY KFLEEYESUS ABEBE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 7/2021
