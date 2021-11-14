AFRICAN UNION URGES COUP LEADERS TO ENGAGE IN TALKS TO END SUDAN’S CURRENT CRISIS
November 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, called on the military authorities to start negotiations aiming to restore constitutional order in Sudan.
“The Chairperson reiterate his calls to the military authorities of Sudan to engage without further delay, in a political process leading to the return of constitutional order in line with the Constitutional Decree agreed on August 2019 and the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan of 3 October 2020,” said a statement released on Friday.
On the 6th of November, the African Union Peace and Security (PSC) Council suspended Sudan’s membership in the regional organisation after the 25th October military coup in violation of the African Union brokered constitutional declaration of 17 August 2019 governing the transitional period.
The PSC said that the suspension would continue until the reestablishment of a civilian-led authority. However, coup leaders continue to detain Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, his prominent advisers and cabinet members as well as political leaders.
Faki noted “with regret” the military leaders and the FFC forces signatory of the constitutional declaration are still far from striking a compromise to restore the civilian-led democratic transition.
He added that an emissary to Sudan will be deployed soon as requested by the PSC broker a political deal between the Sudanese stakeholders ending the current crisis.
Al-Burhan and his military council seem indifferent to the regional and international condemnations believing that they would deal with them in the near future as a de facto authority.
