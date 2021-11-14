SUDANESE STATES PARTICIPATE IN 13 NOVEMBER’S ANTI-COUP PROTESTS
November 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Demonstrators took to the streets in different Sudanese states on Saturday to voice their rejection of the military coup that overthrew the civilian-led transitional government.
The restriction of internet services made it difficult to communicate with the protest movement outside the Sudanese capital, to cover the fourth demonstration against the October 25 coup.
According to medical reports, five protesters were killed in Khartoum state four with bullets, and the fifth after inhaling tear gas, and there are many wounded in the various cities of Khartoum State.
Besides Khartoum state, reports from other states say that thousands protested in Dongola and Kareema, in Northern State, Atbara of the Nile River State and Madani of Algazira State.
In the Darfur region, demonstrators came out in El Fasher and Nyala, where 64 demonstrators were arrested.
The pro-democracy protests also took place in Port Sudan of the Red Sea State and Kosti of the While Nile.
The 13 November protests were organised by the Sudanese Professionals Associations and the Resistance Committees in support of the civilian state in Sudan.
The anti-coup demonstrators raised photos of the detained Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who is seen as a symbol of the civilian-led government.
U.S. Embassy in Khartoum voiced deep concern about the “loss of life and injuries during (Saturday’s protests in Sudan”.
“We continue to stand with those seeking restoration of the country’s transition to democracy,” added a tweet posted on Saturday.
Mustafa al-Hadi, Southern Khartoum Coordinator of the Resistance Committees told the pro-democracy internet TV Sudan Bukra they coordinate well with other committees.
He added that they just determine the goals of the protests leaving every area to choose the appropriate ways to enforce it.
The local committees and the Sudanese Professional Association plan to organise other protests on 17 November.
(ST)
