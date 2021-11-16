AU Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kampala
'Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a full recovery to the injured,' he added.
Umar Kashaka Journalist @New Vision
The African Union (AU) has condemned in the strongest terms Tuesday's terrorist attacks in central Kampala.
'AU stands in total solidarity with the people and Government of Uganda following terrorist attacks in Kampala that I condemn in the strongest terms,' the chairperson of AU Commission, Moussa Mahamat,' wrote on his Twitter handle.
'Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a full recovery to the injured,' he added.
Two bomb attacks outside the Central Police Station and Parliament Avenue left six people dead.
No comments:
Post a Comment