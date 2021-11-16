Kampala Bombings Are Senseless, Says Winnie Byanyima
'My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and those injured in the senseless bombings today,' she added.
Winnie Byanyima. File photo
Umar Kashaka Journalist @New Vision
The executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, Winnie Byanyima, has condemned the bomb attacks in Kampala which left six people dead and over 30 injured.
'Killing innocent people is not a political agenda. It is evil and criminal,' the former Oxfam International executive director and Mbarara Municipality MP said in a tweet.
'My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and those injured in the senseless bombings today,' she added.
The two bombings occurred outside the Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.
No comments:
Post a Comment