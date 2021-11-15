Deceptive Strategy for Regime Change No Longer Works in Ethiopia
November 14, 2021
If there is one thing that could describe Ethiopia and Ethiopians most, that would be their pride and unity to defend their sovereignty. This pride doesn’t just come but arises from their strong belief in peace, equality of all races, and justice. They believe all races are equal and they have showcased this by defeating well-armed Italian colonialist power. They have also rallied other Africans to their freedom. Ethiopia spearheaded and supported most nations to dismantle the chain of colonialism and apartheid rule.
But this struggle doesn’t seem to be over as former colonial powers are now fashioned with their intrusion, bossing on the internal affairs of other nations. The world has witnessed the meddling of Western powers in Syria, Libya, and others resulting in destruction and total lawlessness. Now, the prey seems to be Ethiopia as there is so much uproar and media campaigning against Ethiopia. Not to mention, Iraq and Libya are victims of foreign intervention and media campaigns. The west has been achieving its target through various ways. Creating chaos through confusion and deception has been the ‘most effective.’
For instance, in Ethiopia, the United States has succeeded in toppling down the Derg regime in 1991 through confusion and thereby supporting rebel groups to make an advance and take over the capital. Newsweek in its article dubbed “Cohen Coup” reported that America opened the door for the rebels straight to the capital by creating confusion and making busy government on negotiation. “At the heart of the Ethiopian rage was the feeling that the United States was abetting the breakup of their country…..Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Herman Cohen, who chaired the negotiations, had to jettison original plans and make unexpected alliances, backing the rebel seizure of the capital and Eritrean demands for self-determination.” The News article also revealed that the United States doesn’t have information about Ethiopian regime but had its own interest to pursue. “Still, U.S. involvement in Ethiopia hasn’t exactly been a model of artful diplomacy. Washington approached Addis Ababa in late April to cut a deal to free Ethiopian Jews-only to find itself embroiled in an early-retirement plan for Mengistu and peace talks with avowedly Marxist rebels whom it once distrusted and now admits it doesn’t know very well. ”
The United States back in that time warned Ethiopia “cannot expect international cooperation without democracy.” It endorsed and applauded the rebels of being “the only disciplined force left who could maintain law and order.” However, none of it has been achieved from the United States’ uncalled and uninformed intervention. Let alone building of democracy, freedom speech was restricted and humanitarian condition even as the late negotiator Herman Cohen describe was terrible for the past 27 years.
The United States and other western countries haven’t yet refrained from their interference. While today Ethiopia is fighting with terrorist TPLF, there is very coordinated media campaign against Ethiopia and its Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Most of the western media have now engaged in twisting information and telling stories that don’t represent what is on the ground. A textbook example of this scam will be the recent reportages of CNN and the economist saying the capital is under threat.
Speaking at a discussion forum held recently regarding current affairs, Premier Abiy Ahmed said that the attempt of deception and snatching of power by creating confusion and hysteria resembles what the West has already done three decades ago. The Premier said that the government has now learnt enough from its past mistake.
“What I want Ethiopians especially this generation of Ethiopians to understand is most of the things that are happening today regarding the war have happened three decades ago. There wasn’t war near to the capital 200 kilometers but the propaganda was too much. They have tried to divide the administrators of the time by saying everything is over. What happens next is when the president left to a neighboring country and they strolled freely to the capital. We may not have done new history but we learn from history.”
The Prime Minister disclosed to Ethiopians that there is an act of deception by different actors to create confusion and get benefits in regime change. But he says there won’t chance as power belongs to people and only decide Ethiopians their future.
“Some have said there is going to be coup d’état in Ethiopia and we have to go out. We told them there won’t be a government to be overthrown. If people don’t need the government they can change it anytime they want. We told them that it is a wrong assessment but they don’t listen. They do this knowingly so that we would concede. We don’t have another country. This is what we have and we die here as we lived. And, we know that those who are trying to go out would plead us to return in few weeks.”
Today, Ethiopia defied western propaganda and soon repeats its glories history of defeating colonial aggressors, said Prime Minister Abiy. “The recent situation in may tremble, anyone, as there is so much propaganda by western media. But Ethiopian-ism is beyond this. It is strong and it would resist any foreign force. There is no government that would tremble for false information like it was in 1991.”
People, the diaspora, activists and different public figures share similar sentiments of defying western media propaganda. The diaspora is rallying to condemn the intrusion of west and western media. Speaking to Ethiopian News Agency Neamin Zeleke has said: “western media has indulged in disseminating TPLFs Propaganda. This is a deliberate attempt of overthrowing a democratically elected government to install a government that serves their interest. We shouldn’t allow this to happen. The diaspora is alert now and rallying in numbers.”
There are countries that withstand a hybrid war and sustained their existence in the past. Ethiopia is determined to win this battle that is heavily dependent on propaganda and repeat its glorious history. Noting this war is a decisive war that would define that Africans will no longer fail to western interference, the prime minister in a tweet has urged Africans to show solidarity. Abiy wrote “Ethiopia’s green, yellow and red emblem of freedom, inspired many African nations in their independence struggle. Africa stands with truth and Ethiopia.”
The feeling is the same for many Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians. Leiden University Professor Jon Abbinkin his article urges the global community to stop demonizing Ethiopia. His article “Tendency to demonize Ethiopia and give free pass to TPLF is false narrative” mentions important timelines in the conflict and how Ethiopia became a victim of propaganda warfare. He insisted the west should let Ethiopia to decide its future on its own.
The government of Ethiopia has made it bold and clear that there won’t be power to snatch by hysteria. The only thing the Ethiopian government would expect is the international community to act as a partner in its task.
BY KFLEEYESUS ABEBE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION NOVEMBEBER 14/2021
