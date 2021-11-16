Kampala Twin Bomb Blast Victims Named
Stuart Yiga Journalist @New Vision
KAMPALA - Security has released the list of 30 victims of Tuesday morning bomb explosions at both Parliament Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).
The victims comprise Police officers and civilians. They have all been rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, currently undergoing treatment at the causality ward.
They include; Police Constable (PC) No. 66832 PC Joseph Kairugara, Fred Katongole, a resident of Katale-Nalumunye, in Wakiso district, PC No.64015 PC Allan Ayebale, No. 50952 PC Andrew Kissa and No. 65945 PC Peter Eyotre.
Others are No. PC Catherine Akot, No. 66827 PC Bernard Wabwire, Silesian Akibua, No. PC Eunice Twongwire, No. PC Nicholas Muhumure, No.66825 PC Isaac Ekip, No. PC Mathew Adeun, No. 67821 PC Mimu Ssebunya, NO. 36244 PC Brian Ojera and No. 67294 PC Denis Dhibaluma.
Police also identified; No. PC Stephen Osmami, No. 61547 PC Doreen Birungi, No. PC Juliet Nasuna, No. 38942 PC Richard Ogwal, No. 64113 PC John Bosco Otai, No. 66187 PC Fiona Nakafero, Daniel Tingu (Security Guard), Perepetua Nakato, George Maseruka, and Pius Andrew Deo Ongora.
Two Other male victims have not yet been identified and three females, but are also admitted at Mulago causality ward in critical conditions.
According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enananga, three suicide bombers have been confirmed dead and three Civilians.
It is however alleged that there are some police officers who are believed to have perished in the CPS explosion.
Enanga said that with the arrest of one Mozey from Katooke-Nansana, in Wakiso district, they are optimistic that the whole group that masterminded today’s explosions will be busted.
