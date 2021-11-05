EGYPT DECLINED TO JOIN CALLS SUPPORTING SUDAN’S TRANSITIONAL GOV’T: U.S.
NOVEMBER 4, 2021
October 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The U.S. State Department Wednesday said they sought in vain to involve Egypt in a joint statement with Gulf countries calling for the reinstatement of the civilian transitional government in Sudan.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday issued a joint statement with the U.S. and the UK backing the Sudanese revolution and the democratic transition in the East African country.
Ned Price State Department Spokesperson said they approached the Egyptian government to join the quadripartite “affirmative message” supporting the Sudanese people in their quest for democracy as they called in their peace demonstrations on 30 September.
“We have been in contact with our counterparts in Egypt as well, (…),” he said
“I should emphasize – but also to General Burhan and those behind this military takeover that their actions will not be tolerated, that the international community will not stand by unless they return Sudan to civilian rule and its transitional government,” he said.
However, the U.S. diplomat declined to disclose why Egypt has refused, saying such an explanation for the Egyptian position should be given by Cairo.
“You’ll have to ask the Egyptians for a – for their position on this. What I can tell you is this was put forward by the Quad for Sudan,” Price said when he was asked why Egypt didn’t sign on this statement.
Following the coup f 25 October, Egypt issued a statement calling for restraint and to prioritize the higher interest of the country and national consensus.
The Egyptian foreign ministry further stressed that Sudan’s security and stability is an integral part of the security and stability of Egypt.
Ferghali Taha, former Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt told Aljazeera.net that his country before anything has been concerned by the political stability in Sudan.
The two countries “are in a relationship of constant need,” Taha further underlined.
For his part, a former security general Mohamed Abdel Wahid said that stability in Sudan is key for Egypt because it affects his country, pointing to the recent troubles the country experienced under the Hamdok government.
On 1 July 2018, Egypt prevented the former Sudanese Prime Minister and leader of the then opposition National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi from entering into the county after his participation in a meeting with the German government.
At the time the government of President al-Sisi signed a number of security cooperation agreements with the government of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir.
(ST)
