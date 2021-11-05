SUDAN JUNTA ARRESTS 3 FFC LEADING MEMBERS
NOVEMBER 5, 2021
November 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese security authorities arrested three leading members of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) after their meeting outside the building of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS)
Taha Osman Sudanese lawyer and rapporteur of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Hamza Farouk and Sharif Mohamed Osman both are members of the Sudanese Congress Party were arrested after a meeting with the UNITAMS head.
The arrest of the FFC leaders intervenes as the Sudanese authorities released four ministers of the Hamdok government, amid reports of the imminent release of the prime minister and other detained members of his cabinet and office as well as political leaders.
Also, there are several reports about the arrest of Resistance Committees in the different neighbourhoods who organise protests and establish barricades.
The crackdown campaign on the pro-democracy officials and activists raised concerns among the FFC leaders and cast doubts about the seriousness of the military component to strike a compromise paving the way for the re-establishment of the civilian-led transition in Sudan.
Mohamed Nagi al-Asam la leader of the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), the spearhead of the December 2019 revolution said they have reached a point of no return and the Sudanese should continue the struggle until the full collapse of the military junta.
“There is no way to return to a situation in which Al-Burhan, Hemetti and the rest of the military component are in power,” he said in a number of tweets posted on Thursday night after the arrest of the FFC leading members.
“They did not hesitate to kill defenceless peaceful people, and the Constitutional Document and the Political Agreement did not deter them from shedding the blood of the Sudanese,” he added.
Al-Asam’s call for peaceful escalation against the ruling military junta comes also amid calls by the SPA for general civilian disobedience on 7 and 8 November.
Also, the Resistance Committees issued calls for mobilisations and reiterated their rejection of any compromise with the military junta.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment