Ethiopia Solidarity Says “No More!”
November 20, 2021
BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME
“My name is Albert from Cape Town, South Africa. Ethiopia is fighting African war, a war it could change Africa. I stand by the side of Ethiopia. Join ‘No more’ movement now.”
It was Albert from South Africa, who posted this message few days ago for his Africans brothers and sisters on the social media to oppose and fight the modern day indirect colonization; and abort the plots Albert believes that Ethiopia is fighting an African war; and he is convinced that this fight can change Africa. Thus, he has decided to stand with Ethiopia and also urged young African fellow to join a ‘No More’ movement.
“My name is Mickey. I am from Tanzania. Now, Ethiopia is in an African war, a war that can change the whole Africa. Please join a “No More” movement and support Ethiopia.” urged the other African son.
The misinformation campaign and interference of the West does not only worry Africans; but all peace loving people around the world are also reflecting their concern on various ways.
Shanta is a Jamaican lady. She also joined the “No more” movement and stand by the side of Ethiopia. As fellow citizens of Africa, she called on all who are concerned with this matter to backing Ethiopia. “Ethiopia is fighting African war- a fight that could change Africa. I stand with Ethiopia. Join the ‘No more” movement now,” the Jamaican lady remarked with a pan-African perspective.
True, a year has already elapsed since Ethiopia has unwillingly entered into a war that is orchestrated by nation’s internal and external enemies. The war incited by the terrorist group, Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), as many agreed and witnessed practically, it is sponsored by westerners and fueled by their affiliated media aiming to destabilize the country thereby serve their interests.
Contrary to the assumption of the terrorist faction, the West and those immoral media houses, the war has united Ethiopians, Africans and even other Ethiopia’s friends. Most importantly, it has led the spirit of Pan Africanism to revive between and among Africans.
A Pan-Africa movement group recently noted on issues of backing the leadership of Africa leadership saying “True leaders do not last in Africa because there is always the urgent need to have them replaced by agents of the imperialists to continue their colonization and exploitation”
“Our brothers in Ethiopia need our support. We shall continue to give them our all support. We stand with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the great people of Ethiopia in their fight against western sponsored terrorism and imperialism.”
Who protect the African leaders? Who choose to work for the interest of Africans? It is important to recognize that the choice to work for Africa has a consequence and as a people, if we want our interests to be represented; then we have to know and take responsibility for our duties, the movement group further noted.
Africans do not have to sit down and hope for good leaders to randomly come into power by themselves and begin to work for their interests freely, it added.
Journalist, CEO, and President of a global knowledge company, TSEHAI Corp., Elias Wondimu in his article entitled ‘Ethiopia: Where Two World Wars Began, and the Third Is Brewing,’ also said that some interest groups have made unparalleled attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of Ethiopia to their own good. As to him, the West’s intensified and unwarranted attempts of meddling in Ethiopia’s domestic affairs that aims to install a client state in the Horn of Africa attracts global powers competition and lead the strategic region to the WWI atmosphere.
The writer further stated that global powers have waged fierce struggle to expand their sphere of influence to Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa and their competition resembles the immediate pre-First World War period. Those powers designed an agenda that emphasized the illusion of African inferiority and the global educational, religious, and media institutions were also created to amplify and serve this Eurocentric narrative.
“More than 50 years after the end of colonialism as a system, most people still view history through the limited scope of Eurocentric perspective.”
As to Elias, the objective of these foreign forces is to secure the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a military and economic asset and also gain access to African resources through neo-colonization. Supporting rival groups operating against governments that have been founded as ‘too nationalist’ and conspiring against the democratically elected leaders are the defining characteristics of the Western world order.
Noting the recent undue pressure being exerted on Ethiopia and President Donald Trump’s endless interference in the GERD negotiation, he said this has put the people of Ethiopia in dismay.
“Unfortunately, the current Joe Biden’s administration and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken seem to lead us down the same path.”
Iconic Africa society and culture website noted that Ethiopia served as a symbol of African independence throughout the continent’s colonial period, the founding member of the United Nations, the founding member and home of the African Union, and the African base for many International Organizations.
However, it is not without sacrifices that Ethiopia maintained its independence. Ethiopians have paid a heavy price for it. What is even more fascinating is the readiness of Ethiopians, generation after generation, to defend themselves against any threat against their freedom.
The TPLF, the new terrorist group, tried to suppress the Ethiopian people for over three decades. But finally, they failed and they actually failed terribly. The terrorist TPLF is supported by the US government that wants Ethiopia to be weak. Westerns work tirelessly to make sure that Africa is weak that cannot defend its resources. The most important point is their attempt to conquer Ethiopia and Ethiopians will absolutely bear no fruit at all.
The Ethiopian Herald November 20/2021
