Ethiopian Ambassador Accuses International Media of Supporting Terrorists
November 17, 2021
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA—Terrorist TPLF has been committing a range of crimes against humanity, but various international media outlets are supporting the evil acts of TPLF rather than denouncing and vividly exposing them to the international community, said Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan.
Briefing local and international media based in Khartoum, Sudan, Amb. Yibeltal Aemro recently said that :“The cruelty of the terrorist group is manifested in various ways; it is even cruelly killing cattle apart from massacring human beings, which deviates from human nature. Hence, the world has to denounce such an inhumane act, and the international media have to condemn this move instead of supporting terrorist TPLF that has been committing various goblal terrorist acts ,” he stated.
Some media outlets are obviously reporting fake news and misinformation about Ethiopia thereby giving false image of the country. “We should make the international community and Sudanese too well aware of the reality on the ground in Ethiopia. The prefabricated propaganda being puffed by some international media like CNN, BBC and others is all the time unfounded allegation as for instance they once reported Addis Ababa is ‘under siege’, he added.
As to him, no country could be dismantled by hearsay and corridor talk; instead Ethiopia would ensure its peace itself within the shortest time possible as its military power is recording shining victory over the terrorist group.
As disseminating falsehood fabrications is becoming a means to meet hidden agendas of some elements, media outlets be they at home or foreign ones are expected to live up to professional qualities and code of ethics to provided people with facts and truth enriching sufficient evidence.
He stated on the other hand that Ethiopians all the time want Sudan to get prospered via ensuring peace and stability without foreign interference.
The Ethiopian Herald November 17/2021
