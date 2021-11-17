“Party’s Collusion Showcases West’s ‘Might is Right’ Thought:” Politicians
November 17, 2021
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA- The much-publicized collusion of nine opposition political parties to establish a transitional government in Ethiopia is the result of the West’s long-held ‘might is right’ political thought that infringes the will of the people, celebrated politicians said.
Chairman of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party Beyene Petros (Professor) and Chairman of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) Yeshiwas Assefa commented to local media about the party’s collusion that was made public in the United States recently. Beyene stated that toppling the legitimate Ethiopian government through local mercenaries emanates from the West’s quest to restore a client state that will unquestionably defend their interest and political hegemony in the region.
The veteran politician, however, called the collusion ‘useless’ and will not succeed in achieving the intended goal. “Which force could oust the legitimate Ethiopian government? TPLF itself retreated from its plan to capture Addis Ababa. The faction gave promises to its supervisors many times to control the capital swiftly and they are unable to do so. Accordingly, the merger of these parties is a joke.”
He further highlighted that the government of the U.S. and its Western associates do not recognize who fired the first bullet during the starting of the current conflict in Ethiopia. Sharing the above rationale, Yeshiwas said that TPLF is questing to recapture political power even victims of its oppressive system have not healed from the scar yet.
“Africans should categorically denounce this attempt of the West to form a transitional government in Ethiopia,” the chairman noted, adding that the same case would happen in each country if things will not be determined by themselves.
The Ethiopian Herald November 17/2021
