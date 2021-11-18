It is Not Ethiopia vs the West; It is Africa vs Modern-day Imperialism
November 18, 2021
Ethiopia has been fighting the terrorist TPLF, a group allied with foreign powers, to dismember the country and impose a new version of colonialism in Ethiopia and Africa.
In the present climate, the terrorist TPLF group has been working with foreign mercenaries targeting at destabilizing the nation and helping meet the political agenda of the West that has been using the issues of humanity and human rights as a fig leaf.
As the terrorist TPLF group has been serving as Trojan horse of the West, the latter has been whitewashing the criminal act of the former in an act of reciprocation. However, despite the coordinated campaign, Ethiopia has been foiling the evil agenda time after time.
For many though, the ongoing undue foreign pressure on Ethiopia is a continuation of the new version of colonialism. Ethiopia carries the stamp of black resistance and African independence. It also remains an emblem of African pride given that it played a major role in fashioning the notion of Pan- Africanism among the black people. That is perhaps why; the West is targeting Ethiopia. And, the aim stems from a far-fetched conspiracy, which is bringing Africa to its knee by weakening its anchor state. In fact, this is considered by many as Ethiopia fighting Africa’s war.
What thing is clear though, unless Africa maintains its sovereignty and unity, it would continue to languish in the hands of the modern-day imperialists. The intervention of superpowers has been deepening impoverishment and protectorate attitudes in the continent of Africa. Bringing a wide variety of techniques into play superpowers has been playing a major role in taking the continent to uncharted territory.
As observed earlier the interferences of the West in the internal affairs of most countries worldwide such as Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, and others boomeranged and brought about a complete disaster.
All and sundry know the fact that the intervention of the West is to twist its arm that cannot happen anytime in the history of the country. In a similar vein, the continuing undue pressure of the West against Ethiopia is the outcome of centuries-old tendencies of the West’s guardianship mentality.
The U.S. and EU and other western nations have been cooperating with each other to enforce their political desire in Ethiopia. In doing so, they would like to take control of Africa’s resources by creating client states in Africa. It is in this light that more Africans are joining hands and standing on the side of Ethiopia to repeal the foreign intervention that is being waged not only against Ethiopia but also against the entire continent.
Understanding this very fact, many Africans are standing in solidarity with Ethiopia. Dr. Mumbai Seraki a TV host of Spiritual Show said that regarding the current situation Ethiopia is in a narrative war. Basically, it is the propaganda of the West. We are witnessing the invasion of Ethiopia. It is being a narrative war. Ethiopia is not standing down.
She further stated that the entire world is being drawn into this war by the aggressive propaganda campaign of media like CNN and that is how the whole thing triggered off. It triggered off with foreigners. We have foreign agencies and foreign aid agencies that are there to be held but do nothing. They would now feed information back to their countries and back to their media saying it is devastating.
“If the narrative war unraveled then there is no way Babylon can stand and do what they are trying to do to Ethiopia and it won’t work. We need to pray for Ethiopia. We need to reject the narrative war. Africa is not even getting the real story of what is happening in Ethiopia because the media is controlled by Babylon.”
Recently, many more pan-Africanists have been engaging in campaigns to show solidarity with Ethiopia using various social media platforms.
Mika Chavala, who is now writing consistently about the unfair treatment of Ethiopia in his tweeter account said, “my side will always be with Africa. I stand with Ethiopia because I know that’s where Africa’s future lies. This fight isn’t for Ethiopians but for Africa.”
«We are about to hit a breakthrough! What is going on in Ethiopia is not a civil war, it›s a colonial war… If you are not standing with Ethiopia right now, who are you standing with?»
«Africa has been taken advantage of for far too long. This has to stop! It stops when this generation comes together. Our unity is our weapon against a colonial power.»
Another tweeter account Futurical also said that despite being home to over 80 languages, and Africa’s second-most populous nation, the fact that Ethiopia has existed for over 3000 years plus, is evidence that diversity and a large population is its strength, not its weakness. This dark period will pass. No More neocolonialism.
In an act of solidarity, Djibouti also stressed that it would not serve as a launching pad to attack Ethiopia.
Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf tweeted that the US will not be allowed to strike Ethiopia from its military bases inside the country, following reports that Washington was considering using one of its bases there to strike targets in Ethiopia, according to information obtained from The NEWARAB.
Gen. William Zana the Com. of the camp Lemonier gave an interview to the BBC explaining how the American forces in Djibouti were carrying out a mission of fighting terrorism and the protection of their nationals in the unlikely event of evacuation, he tweeted.
Some expressed the concern about Djibouti’s territory being used for hostile intervention in the neighboring countries. That is not going to happen for The Djiboutian Government is attached to its relations with its neighbors,» he added assuring that Djibouti appreciates its strategic partnership with the United States but that the partnership is not oriented against any country whatsoever.
Some interest groups have made unparalleled attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of Ethiopia to their own good, said journalist, CEO, and President of a global knowledge company, TSEHAI Corp., Elias Wondimu in his article titled ‘Ethiopia: Where Two World Wars Began, and the Third Is Brewing,’
The writer further stated that global powers have waged a fierce struggle to expand their sphere of influence to Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa and their competition resembles the immediate pre-First World War period. Those powers designed an agenda that emphasized the illusion of African inferiority and the global educational, religious, and media institutions were also created to amplify and serve this Eurocentric narrative.
“More than 50 years after the end of colonialism as a system, most people still view history through the limited scope of Eurocentric perspective.”
As to Elias, the objective of these foreign forces is to secure the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a military and economic asset and also gain access to African resources through neo-colonization. Supporting rival groups operating against governments that have been founded as ‘too nationalist’ and conspiring against the democratically elected leaders are the defining characteristics of the Western world order.
“Until the end of 2020, the love-hate relationships between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drastically shifted global alliances, potentially propelling the region and the world towards another devastating set of conflicts on the order of what took place in the 1910s and 1940s.”
Noting the recent undue pressure being exerted on Ethiopia and President Donald Trump’s endless interference in the GERD negotiation put the people of Ethiopia in dismay, he highlighted that Trump’s loss of power seemed to have given the latter another four years of peace.
“Unfortunately, Joe Biden’s administration and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken seem to lead us down the same path. Making things worse, earlier this month, the U.S. and Russia moved their warships to Sudan shores, Turkey sided with Ethiopia against her former ally Egypt, and China signed a pact aimed at ‘establishing security safeguarding mechanisms’ to her Belt and Road Initiative in Ethiopia, including the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway.”
A century later, with new actors at play, the region is facilitating confrontations similar to those that culminated in World War I, the writer remarked.
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
The Ethiopian Herald 18 November 2021
