Cuba Lives and is Reborn in Our Schools
Party First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez greeted students yesterday at the provincial back-to-school ceremony in Havana, held at Pedro Domingo Murillo elementary school
Author: Yenia Silva Correa | informacion@granma.cu
November 16, 2021 11:11:05
Photo: Yaimí Ravelo
Party First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez greeted students yesterday at the provincial back-to-school ceremony in Havana, held at Pedro Domingo Murillo elementary school.
As of this November 15, with the incorporation of students from preschool through fifth grade, more than 1.7 million primary and secondary students have returned to the country’s classrooms.
Party Political Bureau member and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Minister of Education Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella also joined the celebration.
Families enjoyed the day with peace of mind, knowing that their children are returning to school fully vaccinated against a disease that has cut short so many lives around the world.
In recognition of their extraordinary dedication serving as isolation centers during the epidemic, the Abel Santamaría Special Education School, the Hanna Alkadaffi Childcare Center and the Varona teachers' residence were awarded the Valientes por la vida (Brave for Life) Award - instituted on this one occasion by the National Union of Education, Science and Sports Workers.
Rufina Lara Argudín and Nelsa Tumbarel Regeifero, educators who participated in the revolutionary Literacy Campaign, soon to celebrate its 60th anniversary, also received awards from Manuel Marrero Cruz and Reinaldo García Zapata, governor of Havana.
Sixth grade student Claudia Ocaña Meneses addressed the gathering, saying how happy she was to be back in school, thanking all those who made it possible, and recognized the country’s scientists, for following Fidel's visionary ideas. “We are a people of Homeland or Death," she added.
Yoania Falcón Suárez, provincial director of Education, presented the central remarks, emphasizing teachers’ commitment to raising the quality of the educational process, as faithful followers of the ideas and examples of Martí and Fidel.
Also on hand were Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, first secretary of the Party Provincial Committee in Havana, and as a special guest Manuel (Manu) Pineda, member of the European Parliament.
No comments:
Post a Comment