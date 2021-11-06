JIT Report Unmasks Western Media False Narration: Expert
November 5, 2021
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
ADDIS ABABA- The findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) strongly asserted that some international media such as New York Times and BBC ‘s falsified claim on genocide in Tigray is groundless, so said a legal expert.
In an interview with local media, Legal Expert Dereje Demissie noted that the western media were circulating baseless information regarding the genocide in Tigray where in fact it was TPLF that committed ethnic-cleansing on around 200 Amhara’s in Mai Kadra.
In contrary to the claim and false accusation of western countries high level officials’ and media on the Ethiopian government regarding genocide in Tigray, he underlined the importance of the JIT report in unmasking the reality to the rest of the world.
Unlike the false reports of the western countries and some international media, the JIT report pointed out that there were no substantial evidence that backs the accusations such as using starvation and sexual violence as a weapon of war, he stressed.
Emphasizing that the sources that the media houses were using are unreliable, he stressed that the report findings have revealed that no concrete evidence was found to the claim of genocide in Tigray, denial of humanitarian aid as weapon of war.
He said: “If genocide was committed, a number of evidences such as mass graves would have been identified when the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) withdrew from Mekelle city. The fact that genocide or mass graves are something that can’t be hidden easily makes the report trustworthy.”
The report also puts the policy that was formulated at the level of US congress based on the false allegation in to question, as to him.
The Ethiopian Herald November 5/2021
