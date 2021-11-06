Joining Hands against TPLF Desirable, Timely: Neamen Zeleke
November 5, 2021
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA- All Ethiopians should work in unison to repulse the terrorist TPLF’s belligerence that is working in tandem with local and foreign enemies to disrupt the peace of the country, a well-known political activist Neamen Zeleke opined.
The only solution to rescue the country is fighting the terrorist clique through a coordinated manner as they are doing now; so all citizens should take part in the campaign against TPLF, he urged.
Neamen, a political activist known for exposing TPLF’s atrocities and conspiracies told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the people of Ethiopia should be committed to fend off TPLF invasion and discharge their national responsibility.
“The mass wave military tactic exercised by the terrorist TPLF must be stopped using the same fashion in mobilizing the society in an organized manner,” the activist noted, adding that the faction will continue committing atrocities for the success of its Tigray Republic illusion.
It is known that the TPLF engaged for 27 years to disseminate its ill thoughts and controlled the economic and political spheres of Ethiopia; unthinkable and inhumane crimes had also been committed under the rule of the criminal faction.
Neamin said: “The outlawed group declared a war after rejecting all Ethiopians from power. Besides, it has been preaching its people as they are superior to other ethnic groups and labeled the rest of Ethiopians as loyal to Tigray.”
The Ethiopian people showed patience even during that dark time of its regime. Surprisingly, it attacked the Northern Command of ENDF and committed historical and unforgettable treason. Therefore, the only option for Ethiopians is to destroy this terrorist group for once and for all, he commented.
The Ethiopian Herald November 5/2021
