Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Oct. 3, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Oct. 3, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the expulsion of seven United Nations officials from the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia; Kenya is facing a drought where an estimated 2.4 million people could be impacted by food deficits; the South African ruling African National Congress (ANC) is campaigning for the upcoming local governmental elections; and the current and former presidents of Mozambique have been cleared in the ongoing probes surrounding "hidden debt" in this Southern African state.
In the second hour we continue our focus on the debates surrounding the United Nations General Assembly 76th Session.
We will listen to speeches from the heads-of-states of St. Kitts-Nevis, Bolivia and Iran.
Finally, we review some of the major issues taking place in Africa and throughout the international community.
