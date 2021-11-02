Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Oct. 17, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Oct. 17, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this broadcast go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/17 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the heightening unrest in the Republic of Sudan over the future of the country; Tunisia has warned other nations not to interfere in its internal affairs; there has been a discovery of mass graves in the embattled neo-colonial North African state of Libya; and the Republic of Namibia is relaxing some of its restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the second and third hours we again focus on the history and legacy of the Black Panther Party on the 55th anniversary of its founding.
We review two important speeches delivered in the state of California during 1966 and 1968.
