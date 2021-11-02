Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Demonstrations Erupt Demanding Sovereignty Council Resigns
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the demonstrations which erupted in Sudan demanding the interim Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) resign from office due to the continuing unstable social conditions prevailing inside the country for the last two years.
You can view this news segment at the following URL: Hundreds of Sudanese protesters demand dissolution of transitional govt. over economic woes | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the fissures within the alliance and the blatant interference by western imperialism and its allies into the internal affairs of the oil-rich state.
The segment aired live on Oct. 16, 2021.
