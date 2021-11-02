Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Oct. 31, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Oct. 31, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
The podcast of the episode can be found here: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/31 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program highlights our regular PANW report with dispatches on the appeal by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the military leaders of the Republic of Sudan to end their undemocratic seizure of state power; the Ethiopian rebel group fighting the central government is claiming to have taken the city of Dessie; the World Health Organization (WHO) has re-elected the Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who ran unopposed; and the African Union (AU) announced that it has arranged to purchase 110 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
In the second hour we look at the situation in South Africa leading up to the local governmental elections on Nov. 1.
The G20 has ended its summit in Rome with no definitive decisions on key economic issues impacting the international community.
Finally, we review some of the important questions in Africa and the world.
