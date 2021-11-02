Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Oct. 9, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Oct. 9, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the audio file of this episode just go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the newly-inaugurated government in the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia; Mali has accused France of training terrorists inside the West African nation; France has been criticized for its colonial legacy at a joint conference held with African countries; and NATO is preparing to deepen its intervention in Africa under the guise of combatting Islamic extremism.
In the second hour we hear a briefing from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director General, Dr. John Nkengasong, on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues in Africa and the international community.
