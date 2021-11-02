Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Oct. 10, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Oct. 10, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the recording of the broadcast go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the denial by the Ethiopian government over false allegations made by the United States based CNN television station; African migrants stranded in Libya are demanding to be deported to a more secure and stable country; a trial surrounding the assassination of former Pan-African Revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso, Capt. Thomas Sankara, is ongoing inside this West African state nearly 34 years later; and Algeria has denounced the actions of the former colonial power of France accusing Paris of distorting its imperialist history in North Africa.
In the second hour we listen to speeches delivered at the United Nations General Assembly 76th Session with addresses by the Palestinian Authority, Peru and the DPRK.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place on the African continent and internationally.
