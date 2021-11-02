Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Oct. 23, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Oct. 23, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the escalating conflict in the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia where the military has carried out airstrikes in the northern Tigray region; Sudan is undergoing another series of mass demonstrations over the political future of the country and the role of the defense forces; Zimbabwe is preparing for another day of action against western sanctions; and South African political parties are campaigning for the upcoming local governmental elections.
In the second hour we look at the political and security situations in the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) and the Republic of Sudan.
Finally, we review important issues impacting Africa and the international community.
