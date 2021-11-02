Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Sudan Coup Was Imminent Just Days Before
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, over worldwide satellite television on the burgeoning political and security crisis in the Republic of Sudan.
To view the actual news segment go to the following URL: A Sudanese faction calling for a transfer of power to civilian rule has warned of a coup | Urmedium
There are various political parties and associations battling the attempts by the military and its allies to solidarize its presence within the governing structures of the state. This report aired live on Sat. Oct. 23, 2021.
The promotional language for the segment says: "A Sudanese faction calling for a transfer of power to civilian rule has warned of a coup. The leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change said the country’s political crisis is being engineered in the shape of a creeping coup. Yasser Arman said his civilian bloc would renew its confidence in the government, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and reforming transitional institutions, but without dictations or imposition. Sudan has been undergoing a power transition marred by political divisions and power struggles since the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Since August of the same year, the country has been led by a civilian-military administration tasked with overseeing the transition to a fully civilian government."
