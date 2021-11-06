The Struggle to Control the Red Sea
October 29, 2021
BY KFLEEYESUS ABEBE
It might be surprising to see a region with protracted armed conflict and inhospitable places winning global attention. Conflict, instability, and other natural and manmade problems have not pushed way world superpowers’ focus from this region. They have built and some are building their military base bases adjacent to the red sea in spite of its volatility. United States of America, Russia, China, Israel, France, Italy, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are among nations that have already built military bases in the Horn region.
These actors are currently operating in the Horn and their military installations include land-based facilities (e.g., bases, ports, airstrips, training camps, semi-permanent facilities, and logistics hubs) and naval forces on permanent or regular deployment. This has to raise eyes why this region is becoming the world’s most militarized region.
But as for the economist, the race of global actors is not being run by military capacity but also via economic might. By establishing the presence of their armies, they are also making massive infrastructural investments for the development of beneficiary states. It is intriguing to know the interest of these nations and their effect on the region. Knowing the hidden interest of these actors will uncover the conspiracy that is plaguing the region.
To give a glimpse, this isn’t the first time this region has been in such turmoil. It has been such important but notoriously unstable for quite a long time after the post-colonial era.
The Horn of Africa lies along the southern boundary of the red sea, making it near to the Middle East oil fields and the Indian Ocean fields. It is also the hub of international trade and communication. Since the opening of the Swiss Canal, its importance has risen high because it shortens maritime trade routes that were reflected by lower freight rates and the exaggerated transport costs for international trade.
At the same time, Suez Canal’s reopening will reduce the journeys of both eastern and western navies for deploying their strength in the Indian Ocean. So, this is a very strategic place to get the upper hand on world economic and political affairs. Aware of this, international actors are day by day increasing their presence. They built their military bases and deployed their forces in a bid to safeguard their interests from pirates and contending countries. Their interests can simply be listed as international trade, oil, and maintaining a close connection with their allies.
This however created rivalry among superpowers and made the region prone to conflicts. Such realities have already made Yemen and other nations along the red sea weak states.
As this stands still, Ethiopia has been distant from the red sea since its separation from Eritrea. Its influence and benefit from this strategic position have been diminished since it made itself far from the sea for the last three decades. Countries of the region such as Djibouti, Eritrea, and Somalia became favorites attracting global powers for their ports that are near to the Red Sea.
They forge strong cooperation from different countries and became at the center of world politics. They also secure income from port leases. Ethiopia instead pays close to 2 billion dollars to Djibouti to carry out 95 percent of its external trade. But most importantly its distance from the red sea decrease diplomatic might and made the nation susceptible to pressure.
Now, Ethiopia recognized how crucial the Red Sea is for its political, economic, and security context. To begin with, it would increase its preferability for political and economic cooperation with the rest of the world, especially with superpowers. Therefore, Ethiopia is timely to attach due emphasis on its interest in the Red Sea thereby becoming diplomatic might. On the other hand, presence on the red sea would make it easy for Ethiopia to protect its import and export trade. On top of this, Ethiopia should also be vigilant to security issues that may emanate from the militarization of the area and its place in world political and economic affairs.
In her opening remark at the first session of the 6th House of Peoples’ Representative, President Sahlework Zewde indicated the need to be aware of the challenges ahead in the horn of Africa geopolitics. “In the Horn of Africa where Ethiopia is located, there has been an escalation of tension among powerful actors in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. Ethiopia should not take a back seat in the events unfolding in the region. We will work closely to safeguard Ethiopia’s national interest by collaborating with neighboring countries and regional organizations.”
In fact, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his intention of rebuilding the navy force back in 2019. He said, “We built one of the strongest ground and air forces in Africa… we should build our naval force capacity in the future.” Right after Ethiopian and Eritrean rapprochement, Ethiopia has been keen to restore its navy force and diversify its port access. In this regard, the country is currently providing training to naval forces.
All in all, it is of a necessity for Ethiopia to realize its ambition of forming a naval force. Without it, Ethiopia would be prone to security threats and pressure from different powers.
The Ethiopian Herald October 29/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment