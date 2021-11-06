“We Stand Together Until the End”
November 5, 2021
When we hear the name Ethiopia and Ethiopianism, a lot of things come to our mind. A country that is rich with centuries’ old original history and an independent nation that can sustain its territorial integrity and sovereignty for long; even in times of the Scramble for Africa, it has never been colonized and kneeled down for external forces in its history.
Named as “the cradle of humankind”, Ethiopia was also one of the ancient Christian nations in the world, having adopted Christianity officially in the 4thcentury. And it was the first country to accept Islam when it was unknown in most parts of the world.
Not only that, Ethiopia has long been a member of international organizations: it became a member of the League of Nations, signed the Declaration by United Nations in 1942, founded the UN headquarters in Africa, was one of the fifty-one original members of the United Nations, and is the headquarters for and the main founder of the former Organization of African Unity and current African Union, documents stated.
The name “Ethiopia” is always at the top of Africans and all black people around the globe because it is an emblem of their freedom, unity and inspiration.
Its people big-heartedness and courageousness among others is also the other matter that puts Ethiopia’s name and its glory high above beyond one’s imagination and expectations.
To tell the truth, Ethiopia and Ethiopianism is not a thing that can be uttered or expressed simply in single instances or discourses. Rather, it is an enigmatic and at the same time inspiring beyond one’s comprehension.
As Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once stated, Ethiopia is a mysterious country. However, these days nation’s internal and external enemies, who have their own agenda to promote, are attempting to create gloomy and pessimistic outlook about Ethiopia through disseminating fabricated information; but ignoring and discrediting the progresses witnessed throughout the country.
Untiringly, they have continued barking excessively to realize their ill intents- to divide the people and destabilize Ethiopia thereby realize much-await aspirations, which cannot be happen at all.
As part of this unfruitful attempt, the terrorist TPLF has been carrying out all it can to dismantle the country. The unforgettable betrayal and callous act it perpetrated against the Northern Command that had been safeguarding the state for over 20 years is one of the indicator. In fact, this planned massacre was part of the strategy the TPLF junta has devised long time before with the aim to sustain its power if not to disintegrate the country.
In an exclusive interview held with local media once, Aregawi Berhe (PhD), Chairperson of Tigray Democratic Party (TDP), also stated terrorist party’s cancerous attitude for Ethiopia.
Ethiopia and its people will never be at peace unless the terrorist group TPLF is eliminated for good. As to him, the terrorist TPLF is a threat not only to the people of Ethiopia but also to the people of Tigray.
The atrocities committed against members of the Northern Command were clear indications that the group would do anything to satisfy its thirst for power. TPLF brutally ruled the country for 27 years and plundered Ethiopia exposing it to complex socio-political, security and economic problems.
Mentioning that the junta has never respected the rights of the people and is currently working with foreign powers that do not want Ethiopia’s development and want the country to disintegrate, he said the current attempts of the group to reorganize itself is a reflection of its desire to again plunder the country’s resources and bring the people back into oppression and slavery.
“The atrocities committed by TPLF against the people of Amhara and Afar states, in particular, must be stopped once and for all,” he underscored.
Ethiopian people should stand together to liberate the people of Tigray from the current threat posed by the terrorist group. Ethiopians across the nation have now been mobilized to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country by destroying this tyrant group.
True, the one thing that either the terrorist TPLF or its external enemies have never understood is that Ethiopia is not a simple thing that shakes or falls apart through enemies’ ill intents and their empty propagandas. They never know as Ethiopianism is a sentiment that is far above from ethnic, political ideology, religious values, linguistic, regional or any other differences.
The reason behind this is that, Ethiopia is above high from such differences and it is a foundation for the concept of Ethiopianism. Most importantly, Ethiopia and Ethiopianism is not measured by those assortments and it would not be disrupted or dissolved by those differences.
As Prime Minister Abiysaid once in relation to Ethiopian identity, “no matter how fluent you are in foreign languages and foreign cultures, you will surely be asked, at the point of entrance, “Where are you from?”His statement signifies that Ethiopia and Ethiopianism is above ethnic and religious background, professional expertise or political ideology. Thus, we always stand together and as one to defend our country, Ethiopia, and to glorifyits name high above.
BY STAFF REPORTER
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 5/2021
