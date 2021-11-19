This People Has the Right to Defend Itself
Granma reporters visit Yunior Garcia’s neighborhood: Not on November 14, or the 15th, did the people of Cuba allow anyone spoon fed by a foreign nation to disrupt our tranquility with the airs of war
Author: Yisell Rodríguez Milán | informacion@granmai.cu
November 18, 2021 11:11:03
The Havana neighborhood of La Coronela where Yunior Garcia resides. Photo: Granma
Not at 3:00 pm on November 14, or at any time on the 15th did the people of Cuba allow someone - spoon fed by the foreign nation that has most harmed the homeland - to disrupt our tranquility with the airs of war, or replace our peace with revenge, festering over more than 60 years as a result of our irreverence, a few miles from the same Yankees who, using similar pretexts and similar plans, have bombed peoples in the Middle East and encouraged hatred and violence in Our America.
The fact that events announced for Monday, November 15, bear not a trace of authenticity or improvisation has been made clear by the 29 public statements from U.S. authorities, logistical support, courses for the training of agents of change, and a media operation mounted on social networks, from U.S. territory, using bots to falsify reality.
We arrived in the La Coronela neighborhood of La Lisa, where Yunior Garcia lives, the latest manufactured ringleader attempting to lead a process of political destabilization in Cuba, on Sunday afternoon. This was the day on which he had announced plans for a performance in which José Martí’s anti-imperialist, loving rose was to be sullied.
"Nobody is paying me to be here," stated young Eduardo Guisado Castellanos, a self-employed worker, speaking with us live on Granma's Facebook page, who firmly insisted that he was there to defend the Revolution, into which he was born and in which he intends to die.
"I came to tell Yunior García, the mercenary, who is hiding many things behind the pacifism he claims to defend: the homeland is being given away, the tranquility we have always had, our unity as Cubans," said the young man who, in reference to the news circulating about what might happen in the community, said that he was no soldier, not "repressing" anyone, only "a resident who is defending his neighborhood and supporting his people."
"We’re not fascists, we are the people; people who defend our conquests, true to Fidel, to the death. They brag that they are willing to shed their blood... from Miami. There are young people here who are willing to give our own lives for the homeland. Let them be very clear about that," he added.
He reported that the foreign press had interviewed him, asking what he is doing there, to which he answered: "We know that there are people, wage earners, who may join him, and we are avoiding a people-to-people confrontation."
"There is an atmosphere of tranquility here," Solangel Arró La O, another resident, told our cameras, from a site near the building displaying the most flags in all of La Coronela.
Arró La O warned us about the effect posts circulating on social networks might have on citizens, which is why she made sure to convey security to the parents of the children attending the local elementary school, sending them a message of confidence in the reopening of schools, protected by their teachers and the entire community.
Teacher Yulexi Aponte Mendoza told us that he came out to remind the agent Yunior Garcia of Fidel's teachings, those that have allowed our people to reach this November 15 with the pandemic under control, having developed several vaccines, and children returning to school.
During our live interview, a doctor, dressed in white, a color the counterrevolutionaries have attempted to misappropriate and add to their 15N symbols, addressed the construction of Yunior Garcia's leadership, nonexistent in the community where she has lived for more than 25 years.
Barbara Corrales Arce is the family doctor who, based on her life experience, warned young people not to let themselves be manipulated by what they see on social networks, assuming that what may not be real is real.
