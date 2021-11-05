U.S., UN PRESS AL-BURHAN TO RETURN TRANSITION IN SUDAN
NOVEMBER 5, 2021
November 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday urged the head of Sudan’s ruling military junta to restore civilian-led democratic transition and to release political detainees.
The two separate calls come in support of the ongoing efforts by the African Union Envoy for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo and UNITAMS Head Volker Perthes to bring an end to the ongoing crisis in Sudan after the military takeover on 25 October.
Blinken “Shared his admiration for the Sudanese people who have repeatedly voiced their desire for democracy and called for an immediate restoration of the civilian-led government,” said the State Department on Thursday.
The U.S. top diplomat urged al Burhan to immediately release all political detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan, added the statement.
For his part, Guterres “Encouraged the developments of all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan’s transitional process”.
He further repeated his call for the release of the prime minister and other civilians “arbitrarily” detained in Sudan.
UNITAMS chief told Reuters on Thursday their efforts with the two sides have reached “the contour of a potential deal” on the restoration of the ousted transitional government, but it had to be endorsed quickly.
The draft framework deal includes Hamdok reinstatement as prime minister, the release of detainees, the lifting of a state of emergency, “as well as adjustments to some transitional institutions and a new technocratic cabinet”.
Unconfirmed reports in Khartoum say al-Burhan wants to restructure the Sovereign Council to include 6 representatives for the Sudanese regions.
Such a measure require to amend the constitutional declaration.
On Thursday, al-Burhan told that he would appoint a prime minister who will form a technocrats’ government, according to the official news agency SUNA.
Also, Perthes said in a tweet posted on Thursday he discussed with the African Union envoy the situation in Sudan and “Our common call and efforts towards de-escalation, the release of detainees, and restoration of the transition through dialogue”.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment