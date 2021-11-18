United States Envoy Jeffrey D. Feltman Puts Ultimatum to Destabilize the Horn of Africa
November 18, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia is unlikely to submit to the U.S. demand, which is issued by Feltman in extended and manipulative statement tacitly imposes all sorts of terrible threats on that country’s future, so stated American political analyst Andrew Korybko in his article titled: “Analyzing US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman’s threats against Ethiopia.”
As to Andrew, during the course of his recent visit to the region, Feltman has preceded the TPLF’s efforts to establish a nationwide front of similarly banned organizations in an attempt to “legitimize” their US-backed Hybrid War in the eyes of the international community. This is also meant to establish the basis upon which Ethiopia can be “Bosnified” or “Balkanized” in the event that this terrorist group wins the war.
“The TPLF is doing so at this particular point in time due to its American patron’s political-strategic advice. Feltman didn’t come to Ethiopia to mediate peace; he came to deliver an ultimatum threatening a 20-year proxy war if his hosts don’t immediately surrender.”
US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman released an extended and very manipulative statement ahead of his visit to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. He intended to set the narrative that his country’s Mainstream Media (MSM) proxies should follow for intensifying their information warfare against that country.
Feltman Plants the Seeds for a Powerful Info war Innuendo Attack Against Ethiopia besides Ethiopia’s leaders have the sovereign right to pursue whichever path they so choose in the interests of their people, he said nevertheless, Feltman ominously hints at the potential punishment that his country might inflict against Ethiopia if it doesn’t comply with America’s demands to treat the TPLF as an equal when talking about the “disastrous consequences for [its] unity, territorial integrity, and stability”. In other words, “Balkanization,” (formal partition).
Not only did Feltman earlier convey a tacit threat to “Balkanize” Ethiopia if it doesn’t treat the TPLF as an equal, but since its planned counteroffensive could very well succeed, he’s now threatening that the US will commit to waging a 20-year proxy war against the country if it doesn’t fully submit right now.
BY MULATU BELACHEW
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBEBER 17/2021
