“West’s Pressure Stems from Losing Client State” in Ethiopia: Professor Berhanu
November 18, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – The undue pressure some Western interest groups have exerted on the current Ethiopian government emanates from their anticipation of losing the ground to secure national interest in the strategic Horn of Africa region, a renowned political figure said.
Speaking to a local media, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema) Leader and Education Minister Berhanu Nega (Professor) stated that the West’s intensified pressure does not emanate from their failure to understand the underlying factors for the current conflict.
Noting Western powers are dismayed by the post-TPLF political dynamics in the Horn of Africa and the closer partnership among states, the minister indicated that the silence to the faction’s heinous crimes against civilians derived from their quest to restore a client state.
“Some global powers are unhappy about the closer partnership that has been formed by leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia and anticipating the move would strip their hegemony in the strategic region. They are financing insurgent groups with a view to toppling down the existing governments and installing puppet administrations.”
Berhanu further highlighted the coordinated media campaign against the current Ethiopian government is part of the pressure which is pursued by the Westerners. “They use the corporate media to terrorize the people and also confuse the international community.”
“TPLF’s military buildup began long before the start of the war,” the politician said, adding that the clique never retreated back from its ill aim of dismantling the country at the expense of innocent civilians. The group does not care about the public’s well-being as long as it achieves its military purposes and that’s why it is lining up innocent civilians, children, elders and unarmed citizens to the war front.
The economic sanction which is being imposed on the country is another challenge and the Ethiopian Diaspora community needs to discharge their role in supporting the economy of the country, he emphasized.
BY HAILE DEMEKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBEBER 17/2021
