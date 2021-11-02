US Created the Atmosphere in Sudan for Military Coup: Journalist Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 3:44 PM
Press TV
The United States created the political atmosphere in the Republic of Sudan that to the military coup in the African country, according to African American journalist Abayomi Azikiwe.
Azikiwe, editor at the Pan-African News Wire, warned in an interview with Press TV on Tuesday that there is no solution to the African crisis as along as imperialist countries continue to interfere in the internal affairs of these countries.
The United States on Monday expressed “alarm” over the coup in Sudan that happened shortly after Washington’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa landed in the country.
The Biden administration claimed that US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman was in Sudan to encourage cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government.
“The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government. This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable,” Feltman said on Monday.
“As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk US assistance,” he added.
“Although the United States claims it is shocked and dismayed by the military seizure of power in the Republic of Sudan, it was Washington which has created the political atmosphere for these events,” Azikiwe said.
“The previous administration of President Donald Trump saw shifting the domestic and foreign policy of Sudan as a foreign policy achievement. Trump demanded that the Transitional Sovereign Council under Gen. al-Burhan and interim Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok ‘normalize’ relations with Israel as well as agreeing to pay hundreds of millions of US dollars to survivors of victims of terrorist attacks carried out years ago in 1998 and 2000. These mandates by Washington has created tensions and divisions within the Transitional administration,” he stated.
“Moreover, there has not been any real assistance, economically or socially, to address the dire conditions facing the majority of Sudanese workers, youth, women and professionals. The administration of the current US President Joe Biden has not shifted Washington's foreign policy towards Sudan and other African states from what existed under Trump,” he stated.
“The fact that Jeffrey Feltman, the US Envoy to the Horn of Africa, was in Khartoum over the weekend raises serious questions. Was the US State Department aware of the threatened coup by the military? The White House says it was not aware of the threat of a military coup, yet anyone observing events in recent weeks in Sudan, both inside and outside the country, knew there was a credible threat of a military takeover,” the analyst added.
US seeks to maintain ‘dominance in the Horn of Africa’
“Biden needs to reorganize his State Department in regard to African Affairs. The US must move beyond its imperialist mindset which is committed to maintaining dominance in the Horn of Africa and other regions,” the journalist said.
“There is no solution to the African crisis as long as the US, Britain, France and other imperialist countries continue to interfere in the internal affairs of these states,” he noted.
“The monarchies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE are acting in conjunction with the US and Israel to stifle political stability and economic development in Africa. The African people in Sudan must rise up and take control of their destiny in contravention to the policy aims of Washington, Tel Aviv and their allies,” he concluded.
