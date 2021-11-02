Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV Spotlight: Sudan Coup Overthrows Transitional Regime
Watch this Spotlight news program aired over worldwide satellite television featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the military coup in the Republic of Sudan earlier during the day on Mon. Oct. 25, 2021.
To view this program go to the following URL: Sudan military coup (presstv.ir)
Abayomi Azikiwe points out the social and political dynamics leading up to the seizure of power by the armed forces and the role of imperialism in fostering instability in Sudan. The promotional language for the program says: "Sudan's military has seized power in what is referred to as a coup. It has arrested members of the transitional government that was supposed to guide the country to democracy. What has prompted the military to seize power in Sudan? Does this go against the people's will? Are there foreign hands at play, like from the UAE, Israel, or Saudi Arabia?
